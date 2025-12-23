LG autonomy key to tackling insecurity – Osun ALGON chair

Osun state map.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osogbo — The Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Osun State, Mr. Abiodun Idowu, has said granting full autonomy to local governments will significantly help in addressing insecurity at the grassroots level.

Speaking with newsmen on the rising cases of banditry and kidnapping in rural areas, the Ifedayo Council chairman stressed that empowering local authorities to deploy vigilantes for intelligence gathering is a more effective approach than establishing state police.

“State police alone will not eradicate insecurity, particularly in rural communities. Allowing local governments to harness their authority and deploy local vigilantes for intelligence gathering will greatly support proper policing and curb insecurity,” he said.

Mr. Idowu also noted that reinstated local government chairmen in the state now have full control over council funds, following the resolution of two court cases that previously restricted their financial authority.

“Before last week, two court cases hindered us from having full control over local governments and their funds. Those cases have now been struck out, so there are no obstacles to spending council funds,” he stated.

He added that local governments would soon embark on infrastructural projects across Osun State, with budgets already submitted to the respective Legislative Councils awaiting approval.