Lawan named patron of Tinubu House-to-House Network

Ex-Senate President, Ahmad Lawan

…Projects Over 75% Northern Votes for 2027

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Former Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North), has been appointed National Patron of the Tinubu House-to-House Network, a grassroots political mobilization initiative, ahead of the 2027 general and presidential elections.

The appointment was confirmed during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the network to the National Assembly, led by its National Chairman, Comrade Yahaya Muhammad.

In a statement released by his Media Adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo, Lawan praised the network’s efforts and encouraged the expansion of its activities across the country, especially in northern Nigeria.

“I feel very delighted that you have found me worthy of appointment as one of the leaders and a Patron of this group. My prayer and hope will be that you continue to expand and deepen your activities across the country, particularly in the northern part of Nigeria,” he said.

Lawan commended the Tinubu administration for achievements in economic stability and national security, acknowledging challenges but expressing confidence in the nation’s armed forces and the government’s resource commitment.

Looking ahead to 2027, Lawan projected strong northern support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “In 2023, the north gave about 63% of the votes that saw President Tinubu elected. In 2027, we should aim for more than 75% of the northern votes to bring him back to office,” he stated.

He emphasized the importance of political continuity, asserting that the current administration has delivered tangible progress and stability.

Senator Lawan also highlighted the growth of the All Progressives Congress (APC), attributing it to the party’s achievements and voluntary membership, noting, “Nobody is bribed or coerced into becoming a member; they believe in APC just as we believe in our great party.”

He urged the Tinubu House-to-House Network to evolve into a national campaign machinery, covering all states of the federation, and to disseminate the administration’s accomplishments from ward to ward.

The Tinubu House-to-House Network is a volunteer-driven initiative focused on grassroots mobilization and publicizing the achievements of the Tinubu administration across Nigeria.