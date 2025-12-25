Lawal signs ₦871.3 billion 2026 budget

Governor Dauda Lawal has signed into law, ₦871.3 billion, 2026 appropriation, following approval of the Bill by the Zamfara legislature.

Governor Lawal signed the 2026 bill on Thursday, shortly after it was approved by the State House of Assembly.

On December 4, the governor presented a proposed budget of ₦861.3 billion for the 2026 fiscal year to the Zamfara house of assembly for approval.

Earlier, the Zamfara House of Assembly had passed the 2026 appropriation bill into law following the presentation of a report by the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation.

The committee had presented the report of the bill with a total estimate of ₦871.337 billion for the 2026 fiscal year before the house plenary.

Presenting the committee’s report, its Chairman, Rilwanu Na-Gambo, explained that all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the state appeared before the committee and defended their proposals.

Na-Gambo noted that there was a significant improvement in the revenue profile of most MDAs.

He said the committee recommended an additional N8 billion for capital expenditure in the Ministry of Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, and N2 billion for recurrent expenditure for the Zamfara house of assembly.

While passing the bill, the Speaker, Bilyaminu Isma’il said that the legislators considered the strategic priorities of Lawal’s administration, including security, agriculture, health, education, and infrastructure.

The speaker said the budget was designed to reflect the needs and aspirations of the people at the local government level and across other sectors, while ensuring balanced budgeting with a strong focus on equity and inclusion.

The Deputy Governor, Mani Malam Mumini and the Speaker of the Zamfara House of Assembly, Bilyaminu Isma’il were among top government officials present when Gov. Lawal signed the bill into law.