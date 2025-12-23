Late Akingboye’s son to ex-aide: Stop dishonouring my father’s memory

By Henry Ojelu

Zion Akinbamidele Akingboye, son of the late governorship candidate and businessman, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye (OBA), has rebuked his father’s former aide, Mr. Oyeniyi Iwakun, accusing him of spreading falsehoods and dishonouring his father’s memory.

In a statement, Zion described Iwakun’s press release as “a brazen compilation of lies, distortions and deliberate suppression of verifiable facts,” insisting that the denial of OBA’s medical history was reckless and dishonest.

He said the claim exposed “either a shocking ignorance or calculated deceit” by someone purported to be close to his father.

“For the avoidance of doubt, my father was medically diagnosed as far back as 2019 with Bipolar Affective Disorder with psychotic symptoms by qualified psychiatrists in Nigeria,” Zion stated, emphasizing that medical records, including those at Southern Gem Hospital, can independently confirm the diagnosis.

Zion alleged that Iwakun was fully aware of his father’s condition and even exploited it, recalling that in July 2019, Iwakun recorded a video of OBA speaking incoherently during a manic episode. Zion described the footage as “demeaning and exploitative” and said it was deleted only after the intervention of a family friend.

He concluded: “The truth will not be buried, and lies will not stand,” urging Iwakun to stop “dishonouring my father’s memory with falsehoods.”