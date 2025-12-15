LASTMA raises alarm over speed-related crashes on Lagos roads

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has expressed concern over the spate of speed-induced crashes on major arterial routes across the state.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki was reacting to the lone-vehicle crash at the Lekki Toll Gate inward Sandfield corridor, involving a Mazda commercial bus.

He said that the accident, which was as a result of speeding, left five passengers with grievous injuries.

“Findings indicate that the driver of the commercial bus, while speeding, experienced a sudden mechanical brake failure.

“This catastrophic malfunction caused the vehicle to lose directional control and violently collide with the toll gate median infrastructure, resulting in severe bodily harm to all occupants, including the driver,” he said.

Bakare-Oki noted that LASTMA operatives were swiftly deployed to the scene and promptly rescued two critically injured passengers.

He said that the rescued passengers were immediately transported to a nearby medical facility by public-spirited individuals.

The General Manager said that the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) evacuated the remaining three victims, including the driver, for urgent medical intervention.

“To guarantee a secure, orderly and obstruction-free rescue environment, officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) provided indispensable security reinforcement throughout the emergency operation, effectively averting secondary incidents and ensuring seamless medical evacuation,” he said.

Bakare-Oki admonished motorists, particularly operators of commercial vehicles, against the perils of speeding and the deployment of mechanically deficient vehicles on public roads.

“LASTMA calls on all road users to embrace responsible driving culture and prioritise routine vehicle maintenance.

“Road users should also cooperate fully with traffic regulatory authorities in the collective quest to entrench safer, more orderly and accident-free roadways across Lagos State,” he said. (NAN)