LASTMA condemns one-way driving as delivery rider suffers severe fracture in Maryland crash

By Precious Enaike

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has decried the rising spate of one-way driving in the state, following a serious accident on the Odo Iya-Alaro Bridge, inward Maryland, that left a delivery motorcyclist with a grievous limb fracture.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, followed the residual gridlock caused by a truck fire on the same stretch of the Ikorodu Road corridor earlier in the morning. The aftermath of the inferno left traffic heavily congested along the axis.

In the thick of the gridlock, a private ambulance with registration number BED 508 EA, conveying a pregnant woman on oxygen support, reportedly drove against traffic at high speed. The vehicle, LASTMA said, rammed into a delivery motorcyclist lawfully riding on his lane, leaving him with a severe fracture to his right knee.

LASTMA officials at the scene immediately alerted the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), which deployed two ambulances for emergency response. The pregnant woman, along with her life-support system, was transloaded into one ambulance, while the second conveyed the injured rider to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

The ambulance driver was arrested and handed over to the Ogudu Police Division for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Both the ambulance and the wrecked motorcycle were later removed from the scene and transferred to the Ogudu Police Division as police officers provided security backup throughout the rescue operation.

General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, reiterated the agency’s zero-tolerance stance on one-way driving, warning that emergency vehicle operators must also adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent avoidable tragedies.

He wished the injured motorcyclist and the pregnant woman a speedy recovery and reaffirmed LASTMA’s commitment to ensuring safety and order across Lagos traffic corridors.