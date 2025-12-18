Lai Mohammed chronicles enduring bond with Buhari in new book

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A personal and revealing portrait of former President Muhammadu Buhari takes centre stage in “Headlines and Soundbites: Media Moments That Defined an Administration,” a new book by ex-Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, unveiled on Wednesday in Abuja.

Chapter One, titled “Muhammadu Buhari: Friend, Mentor and Boss,” reads less like political history and more like an intimate memoir of trust, loyalty, and human connection at the highest level of power.

Mohammed recounts a pivotal phone call in April 2015, when Buhari, then president-elect, noticed his absence from the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Transition Committee. Within hours, Mohammed received an appointment letter, marking the start of a “cordial and special relationship” that endured beyond Buhari’s tenure and only ended with his death on July 13, 2025.

The narrative traces encounters dating back to 2012, when Buhari agreed to write the foreword to Mohammed’s first book despite initial reservations. It highlights mutual respect and a bond that went beyond the rigid formalities of governance.

Mohammed portrays Buhari as a leader capable of humour, warmth, and flexibility—contrasting with his widely perceived image of aloofness. He recalls a pre-election strategy meeting in Kaduna when Buhari joked about Mohammed’s fasting routine, prompting laughter among attendees.

As Minister of Information and Culture from 2015 to 2023, Mohammed writes of a president who trusted his appointees and defended them fiercely, publicly backing him during Federal Executive Council meetings and standing by him even amid petitions and internal criticisms.

One notable episode involved Mohammed responding to a sharply critical letter from former President Olusegun Obasanjo, against Buhari’s initial directive. Buhari later acknowledged that Mohammed had “disobeyed” him but had done a “good job,” reflecting his respect for professionalism over ego.

The chapter also touches on more personal moments: Buhari calling Mohammed during illness in London, laughing at seeing him on television, and requesting Mohammed represent him at an event in Lagos—a rare personal favour.

The chapter closes with excerpts from Buhari’s 2012 foreword, offering insight into why he valued Mohammed: admiration for his sacrifice, intellect, consistency, and role as a leading opposition voice.

In dedicating the chapter to Buhari, Mohammed describes the late president not only as a leader but also as a “mentor, pillar of support and father figure,” highlighting his integrity, patriotism, and humanity.

Chapter One emerges as the emotional anchor of Headlines and Soundbites, portraying a president who was disciplined yet compassionate, firm yet profoundly human, through the eyes of one of his closest and most trusted aides.