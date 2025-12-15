Lagosians to enjoy first 30 Feet Xmas tree made of local fabric

By Prince Osuagwu, HiTech Editor

Technology, culture and entertainment will fuse together to produce a colourful 30-foot Chrismas tree at the heart of Lagos metropolis on Christmas eve.

This promises to be one of it’s kind since Lagos started leading other states in beautifying choice spots in the state with ornamental lightings and trees during the yuletide.

This time around, a culture influencer and curator of Shakara Trybe Fashion enterprise, Miss Ebunoluwa Dosumu, is adding a touch of culture to the Christmas tree fever, by unveiling plans to erect a 30 feet christmas tree made entirely of local fabrics.

According to Dosumu, “this Detty December, Lagos, will witness a cultural milestone. Our plan to build a Christmas tree made of local fabrics is to celebrate culture, fashion sustainability and indivisible unity and community spirit Nigeria is known for.”

She said the installation of the tree will happen on Christmas Eve, December 24, at the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan, Lagos Island.

The tree is made from hundreds of donated fabrics Aso-oke, Ankara, Adire, George, lace and more, crowd sourced from families across the country.

Dosumu said that each piece carries its own story, memory, and tribe, making it a community project at its core.

“Together, these fabrics form a towering masterpiece that reinforce a simple truth: fashion is one of the strongest threads that bind Nigerians together” she added.