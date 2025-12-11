Lagos unveils 2 fresh diaspora insurance plans

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Health Management Agency, LASHMA, has launched two new social interventions, known as Ilera Eko Waka Well, and Home Konnect Health Insurance Plans, basically for diasporans, tourists and other non-immigrant travellers, particularly, during the Yuletide period and beyond.

The initiatives, according to the state government, is to make healthcare more accessible, inclusive, and affordable for healthier conditions of diasporans, tourists, non-immigrants, and other visitors to Lagos.

The Permanent Secretary, LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuel Zamba, unveiled the new initiative, in company of Assistant to the Governor on Diaspora and Foreign Relations, Mr. Jermaine Sanwo-Olu, and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Lanre Bajulaiye, during the 2025 fourth quarterly media parley at Alausa, Ikeja.

The two initiatives are being launched under the already established mandatory Lagos State Insurance plan, called, “Ilera Eko” Health Insurance Scheme.

Zamba also provided insights into LASHMA’s ongoing initiatives, updates on the Executive Order on Mandatory Social Health Insurance Scheme for residents, the ILERA EKO Health Insurance Scheme, and strategic plans for strengthening healthcare access and Universal Health Coverage, UHC, in Lagos State.

The Ilera Eko Health Scheme focuses on community engagement, accessibility, and fraud prevention, ensuring quality, affordable healthcare for all Lagos residents through initiatives such as agent training and digital registration channels.

Dr Zamba said: “Lagos State is known for setting the pace, and LASHMA has proven itself a trailblazer. We have consistently been recognised for initiating innovations in the health insurance space that can increase enrolment uptake and accelerate the achievement of UHC.

“Our focus in today’s media parley is on demand-side generation for the social health insurance scheme. In our quest to ensure that we leave no one behind, and in the spirit of UHC, which will be celebrated on December 12, 2025.

, we have decided to rebrand our diaspora plan to better serve our clients in the diaspora.

“As we are unveiling the two new health insurance plans today, I must add that LASHMA is not doing this alone. We have partnered with the private sector to achieve this milestone, and we are collaborating with them to market these products so that LASHMA can fully achieve their objectives.

“I appreciate the presence of our pioneer partners who will market the diaspora plans—Pinnacle Global Business Services Limited, Nomad Doc Limited, and Mrs. Taiwo Salvador.

“Arrangements are also ongoing to introduce new strategies next year that will further expose residents to Ilera Eko and ensure that every Lagosian understands the importance of social health insurance.

“As we speak, Lagos residents still enjoy maternal services—antenatal, normal delivery or caesarean section (CS)—as well as surgical services, once they adhere strictly to our terms and conditions.

“The agency will continue to monitor the scheme and ensure that checks and balances are applied whenever necessary to safeguard its sustainability.

“As we strengthen our sensitisation campaigns across radio and television stations, newspapers and magazines, digital platforms, social media, community engagements, and most importantly our online radio—Ilera Eko Spotlight—we rely on your support to ensure that residents across the 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs and 37 Local Council Development Area, LCDAs are fully informed, educated and enlightened about the opportunities available under the Ilera Eko health insurance plan.’’