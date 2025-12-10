Lagos to release 91 inmates in observance of UN Human Rights Day

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Deborah Oladeji

LAGOS — The Lagos State Government has approved the release and commutation of sentences for 91 inmates as part of activities marking the 2025 United Nations Human Rights Day, reinforcing its commitment to justice, access to legal rights, and the protection of fundamental freedoms.

At a press briefing in Lagos, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN, said the annual observance on December 10 reflects the global pledge to dignity, equality, and the rule of law. He described the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights as “the moral and legal compass for nations committed to justice and human dignity.”

Pedro highlighted that Lagos established the Directorate of Citizens’ Rights in 1999 as a democratic intervention to empower citizens, provide access to justice, and prevent abuses of the past.

He noted that the Directorate handled approximately 1,950 petitions in the past year, resolving 1,200 cases through mediation, with the remainder still under investigation or in court. Currently, the state is managing nearly 50 fundamental rights cases in both Federal and State High Courts, covering issues such as unlawful arrests, police misconduct, property disputes, and child custody matters.

Announcing the phased release of inmates, Pedro stated: “The Governor approved the release of 80 inmates who have served over 70% of their terms, while six inmates will be released by January 31, 2026, three by February 28, 2026, one by March 31, 2026, and the remainder by April 30, 2026, bringing the total to 91.”

He added that all affected death-row inmates will have their sentences commuted to life imprisonment.

The Attorney-General urged Lagos residents to respect the rights of others and remain law-abiding, emphasizing that protecting fundamental freedoms remains central to the state’s human rights agenda.