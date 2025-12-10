Lagos police launch ‘Show of Force’ operation ahead of yuletide

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Olohundare Jimoh during the ‘Show of Force’ on Wednesday

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, on Wednesday, inaugurated a citywide ‘Show-of-Force’ security operation with the police, military, and other agencies.

Jimoh said that the aim is to ensure residents’ safety ahead of the festive season.

Speaking with journalists in Ikeja, he explained that the exercise is aimed at improving coordination among security agencies.

He added that it aims to boost crime prevention efforts, and reassure the public about their safety.

“We are carrying out what we call the show-of-force exercise.

“The police, the military, and other technical units are involved, reflecting the need to address growing concerns among city residents.

“The operation covers schools, religious centres, business areas, and other public spaces across the city and surrounding communities, ” he said.

The commissioner said that the exercise includes patrols and security checks across schools, religious centres, business areas, and other public places.

According to him, the deployment is not limited to the city centre, but extends to communities across the state.

“As we enter December, the peak of activities, we want people to know they have the opportunity to move around safely.

“We have ordered deployments to all schools and religious areas of worship, and we are working across all communities, ” he said.

The police boss described the exercise as the most comprehensive of its kind in the country, stressing that it will help boost crime prevention and public confidence.

He encouraged citizens including those traveling into and out of the country, to feel free to go home and celebrate without fear.

Jimoh, however, appealed to residents to support security efforts, by cooperating with officers and sharing useful information that could aid crime prevention.

According to him, sustainability is key, and the current security framework is designed to remain effective beyond the festive period.

“We have the capacity, and we are ready for full joint operations between the police, the military, and other agencies.

“The goal is to keep every part of the country safe, ” he said.

The CP assured the public that the security agencies remained committed to protecting lives and property and called on residents to remain law-abiding.

He said that the exercise is already active across multiple locations, with officers stationed to monitor activities and respond promptly.