Lagos launches initiative to boost 3,000 local businesses

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — THE Lagos State government, yesterday, expressed optimism that the forthcoming maiden edition of its Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises, MSMEs City Trade Fair 1.0, will strengthen grassroots enterprise and deepen economic inclusion across the State, with over 3,000 participants expected.

Speaking at a media briefing in Ikeja yesterday, the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs Folashade Bada-Ambrose, while announcing the event, described the fair as a “celebration of enterprise, resilience, creativity and community.”

Bada-Ambrose stressed that MSMEs remain the lifeline of Nigeria’s economy, accounting for 96 per cent of businesses nationwide and contributing significantly to employment and Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

She said: “The fair is built on five major pillars: Creating an inclusive marketplace for artisans, traders, informal-sector operators and micro-businesses, promoting capacity building, including business clinics, workshops and mentorship, strengthening inter-LGA collaboration and bridging formal and informal sectors.

“Others include providing family-friendly spaces, including a children’s educational and social play area, stimulating grassroots economic growth by generating jobs, improving access to markets and supporting gradual formalisation.”

In his remarks, the Fair Coordinator, Mr. Fouad Oki, announced that the event is projected to attract more than 3,000 participants, including artisans, fashion designers, food vendors, home-décor producers and tech service providers.