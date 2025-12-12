Lagos diverts traffic for Ajegunle youth marathon 

The Lagos State Government has unveiled a traffic diversion plan for the Ajegunle City Youth Marathon scheduled for Saturday at 6 a.m.

Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, Deputy Director, Public Affairs at the Ministry of Transportation, revealed this in a statement on Friday.

The marathon is organised by the Society for Information and Human Advancement.

Ogunlola said the measures would “ensure participants’ safety and support seamless traffic management” through partial road closures along designated routes.

“The routes include Maracana Stadium, Ojoku Street, Baale Road, Kirikiri Road, Wilmer Link Bridge, Okito Street, and Kopariwo Street.”

She listed more streets, including “Mba/Cardoso Street, Cemetery Street, Ojora Street, Aiyetoro Street, Olowojeunjeje Street, Oduduwa Street, and Ojo Road”.

Ogunlola said all junctions from Maracana Stadium to Signal Barracks would be closed and manned to prevent access during the race.

She named the enforcement agencies as LASTMA, the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps, and the Lagos Neighbourhood Corps.

She added that the junctions would open intermittently to allow controlled movement as the race advanced through the corridor.

“Motorists are advised to use the listed alternative routes to ease movement during the event,” Ogunlola said.

She highlighted diversions from the Apapa–Oshodi Expressway through Industrial Road, Idewu Street, Oluwa Street, and Tolu Road to reach Baale Road.

She said motorists from Suru-Alaba heading to Gaskiya and Iganmu roads would use a contra-flow on Cemetery Road to reach the roundabout.

She added that Suru-Alaba traffic to Ojo Road should turn before Signal Barracks into Charles Avenue and link adjoining streets to rejoin Ojo Road.

Ogunlola said the government anticipated minimal disruption across the affected corridors throughout the marathon period.

“Motorists should remain patient and cooperate with officers, as the closures are vital for a safe and successful event,” she said. (NAN)