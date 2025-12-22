Lagos court sentences man to 13 months community service for illegal waste dumping

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A special Offences Mobile Court in Oshodi, Lagos State, on Monday sentenced 48-year-old Makinde Rasaq to 13 months of community service at Kirikiri Correctional Centre for illegally dumping waste in Lagos Island.

Makinde, who was arrested with a Honda SUV filled with refuse, pleaded guilty to seven charges, including breach of peace, indiscriminate dumping of waste, non-patronage of Private Sector Partnership (PSP) operators, illegal transportation of waste without a valid license, and obstruction of officers from performing their duties. The court ordered all sentences to be served as community service, totaling 13 months.

The convict was caught on Saturday night dumping refuse at the Tinubu Fountain in Central Lagos and is suspected to be part of a syndicate deliberately spreading waste to create a negative narrative about the city. He was initially detained at Adeniji Adele Police Station before being handed over to Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) officers for arraignment by legal officials from the State Ministry of Justice.

Speaking on the conviction, the Managing Director of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the ruling sends a clear message of zero tolerance for indiscriminate waste disposal.

“This conviction is a declaration that Lagos will not tolerate illegal dumping,” Gbadegesin said, urging residents to always dispose of waste properly through LAWMA-accredited PSP operators in accordance with the state’s environmental laws.

He added, “Waste generation is unavoidable, but residents must patronize PSP operators to ensure effective waste management and maintain a clean city.”