Labour Party Sokoto elects new leadership, vows to displace APC in 2027

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO:–The Labour Party (LP) in Sokoto State has elected a new State Executive Council to pilot the affairs of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections. The congress, held on Saturday at the party Secretariat along Kano Road, brought together delegates from across the state who participated in the exercise described as peaceful and highly organised.

Chairman of the Congress Planning Committee, Mr. Yemi Adeyemi, commended members for their discipline and commitment, stating that the successful conduct of the congress signified a renewed strength within the party. He affirmed that Labour Party is fully prepared to contest the 2027 polls and will “dismantle the bad governance and maladministration” of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in the same tone, party chieftain Mr. Efanyi Ezeagwu recalled that the party recorded major victories in Lagos and Abuja during the 2023 elections, but alleged that internal manipulations altered the outcomes. He stressed that such interference would not be tolerated in 2027, assuring supporters that the new leadership would work tirelessly to secure victory both at the state and national levels.

Ezeagwu urged Nigerians to vote for Labour Party as the only political platform that prioritizes the welfare and dignity of citizens. “If you want to free yourself, your children, your wives, your parents, and the nation from the shackles of poverty, cast your lifeline vote for Labour Party come 2027,” he declared.

According to him, Nigerians are experiencing harsh economic realities and worsening insecurity, conditions he believes stem from misrule under the APC. He described the current administration as one that favours only “friends, family and party loyalists.”

Those elected during the congress include:, Abubakar Yawale – State Chairman, Alhaji Saidu Ahmad Muhammad – Vice Chairman, Nura Abubakar – State Secretary, Aisha Mukhtar – Women Leader, Oke A. Jikan Shehu – Treasurer, Jamilu Adamu – State Organizing Secretary and Abubakar Musa – Publicity Secretary

Other elected officials are Ladan Muhammad as Deputy Chairman (Sokoto Central), Dr. Ibrahim Lawal as Deputy Chairman (Sokoto East), and Abdullahi Muhammad as Deputy Chairman (Sokoto South) among several others.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Chairman, Comrade Abubakar Yawale, expressed gratitude to delegates and party supporters for their confidence. He pledged to run an inclusive administration driven by the collective interests of members.

“I will operate an open-door system, where every loyal member can make suggestions or lodge complaints at any time,” he said, assuring that the new leadership is focused on rebuilding the party and positioning it for success in 2027 and future elections.

Yawale promised a leadership style that gives room for joint decision making, stating that the new team is determined to place Labour Party firmly on the path to victory.