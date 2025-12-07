Labour Party sets new dates for membership revalidation, egistration ahead of 2027 elections

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP), led by Senator Nenadi Usman, has announced new dates for its membership revalidation and registration exercise ahead of the 2027 elections. The exercise is scheduled to begin on December 17, 2025, and end on January 20, 2026.

In a statement over the weekend, Interim National Publicity Secretary Ife Salako said the party had submitted the list of State Working Committee members for 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The lists for Ondo, Ekiti, Niger, and Kwara States are still being finalised and will be forwarded in due course.

The party described the exercise as part of efforts to strengthen its membership base nationwide, projecting an addition of 10 million members through the initiative.

As part of preparations, the Labour Party informed INEC of the constitution of a National Steering Committee for Membership Revalidation and New Registration, tasked with overseeing the nationwide membership drive codenamed “Labour Party Connect 10 Million Nigerians… Connecting 10 Million Patriots for a New Nigeria.”

Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, Deputy Governor of Abia State, chairs the committee, with Comrade Ladi Iliya and Dr. Kingsley Okundaye as Deputy Chairmen, and Kamal Yusuf Ahmed as Secretary.

The party urged members and supporters nationwide to take advantage of the exercise to revalidate their membership. It also called on Nigerians dissatisfied with the current administration to register with the party and join the movement for a “New Nigeria.”

The statement further appealed to newly constituted Interim State Working Committees to cooperate fully with the National Steering Committee to ensure a seamless exercise and help the party meet its 10 million-member target.

The Labour Party also expressed appreciation to Nigerians, particularly the media, for their support during recent challenging times, while warning that the forces behind past internal crises, recently resolved by the apex court, are still active.