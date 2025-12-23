Labour, academia mourn former NLC General Secretary Peter Ozo-Eson at 77

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the academic community, and progressive movements across Nigeria are mourning the passing of former NLC General Secretary, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, who died at the age of 77 on Saturday, December 13, after a prolonged illness.

Dr. Ozo-Eson, a distinguished economist, scholar, and labour activist, was widely respected for his discipline, courage, and dedication to the labour movement. He often downplayed his health challenges to ease the burden on his family, friends, and colleagues.

In a statement, NLC Acting General Secretary Benson Upah said:

“It is with an indescribable feeling of pain that we announce the passing of our immediate past General Secretary, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson. In him, the NLC, the labour movement, and the world of progressive elements have lost a scholar, researcher, administrator, organiser, and battle-tested leader.”

Born on June 29, 1948, Dr. Ozo-Eson earned his degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan in 1974, where he was actively involved in student activism. He later obtained a Master’s and Doctorate in Economics from Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada.

He rose to the rank of Associate Professor at the University of Jos before retiring in 2002. In 2003, he joined the Nigeria Labour Congress as Chief Economist and Head of Research and was appointed General Secretary in 2014, a position he held until his voluntary retirement in 2019. Over the years, he played key roles in national economic policy formulation, labour negotiations, and institutional reforms, earning respect both within and beyond the labour movement.

Dr. Ozo-Eson is survived by his wife, Professor Philomina Ozo-Eson, his children, and grandchildren.

Funeral activities will begin with a vigil mass and tributes night on January 22 at Holy Trinity Church, Maitama, Abuja, followed by the funeral mass, interment, and entertainment on January 23. A thanksgiving mass will be held on January 25 at the same venue.