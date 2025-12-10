Kwara Rep Ajuloopin sponsors Bill to create additional LGAs

… to strengthen national security

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

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‎Member representing Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, of Kwara state in the House of Representatives, Hon. Raheem Tunji Olawuyi (Ajuloopin) has sponsored a bill seeking the creation of additional local government areas in the state.

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‎According to a statement issued by his special Assistant on New Media, Jamiu Balogun to journalists in Ilorin, the lawmaker said the objective behind the bill is to deepen governance at the grassroots, enhance administrative efficiency, and bring development closer to people of the state, in furtherance of his primary legislative responsibilities.

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‎The NASS member, who said that the bill seeking the creation of additional LGAs is among the two bills he sponsored at the House of Representatives, added that the second one is the Amendment of the Private Guards Companies Act.

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‎According to Hon. Olawuyi, the bill is designed to strengthen national security architecture, adding that, “If passed, it will enable licensed private guard companies to play a more active role in security delivery, thereby allowing the Police and other government security agencies to concentrate on their core mandates; criminal investigations, intelligence, and prosecution, rather than routine VIP protection duties”.

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‎Hon. Olawuyi said that both bills hold significant benefits for his constituency and the nation at large.

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‎”They reflect our commitment to responsive legislation that addresses the needs of our people and the realities facing our country today.

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‎”Together, we will continue to pursue policies that promote development, security, and good governance”.

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