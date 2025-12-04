Kwara monarch remains in captivity – Community confirms

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN — The monarch of Bayagan-Ile community, Alhaji Rafiu Salami, remains in the custody of his abductors five days after being kidnapped, community sources confirmed on Thursday.

The traditional ruler was reportedly abducted while on his farm on Saturday morning in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. Since the incident, conflicting reports about his release have circulated.

Speaking with Vanguard, community spokesperson Alhaji Rafiu Ayinla said he personally spoke with the monarch on Tuesday, who confirmed that he was still held at the same location since his abduction.

“When I spoke with him on Tuesday, he said he had been at the same spot since he was kidnapped. Our priority is negotiating the ransom; we are not discussing any other issue for now,” Ayinla said.

He further noted that aside from a local government councillor and neighbouring monarchs who visited to sympathize with the community, there has been no official visit from the police or the government house in Ilorin.

Official Statement from the Royal Family

In a statement, Ayinla emphasized that reports claiming the monarch had been rescued by local hunters are false.

“I personally spoke with Kabiyesi on Tuesday, 2nd December 2025, and he confirmed that he is still in the custody of his abductors. The narrative suggesting that he has regained his freedom is fake and should be disregarded in its entirety,” the statement read.

The Royal Family appealed to the public, media, and social media users to verify any information regarding the monarch directly with them to prevent misinformation and unnecessary tension.

The community continues to work toward securing the safe release of their monarch.