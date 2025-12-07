Kwara community appeals for government intervention to rescue abducted monarch

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Bayagan-Ile community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State has called on the police, state government, and other security agencies to intervene and rescue their monarch, Alhaji Kamilu Salami, the Ojibara of Bayagan-Ile, who has been held captive by bandits for ten days.

The monarch was abducted on November 29, 2025, while tending to his farm, and has been in the hands of armed bandits inside dense forests since the incident.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Alhaji Rafiu Ayinla Lawal expressed deep concern over the continued silence of the police, which he said has intensified fear and emotional distress among residents.

“Despite numerous efforts by the Royal Family and the Bayagan-Ile community to gather information and support ongoing investigations, the Nigeria Police Force has not issued any official declaration, update, or public statement concerning the incident,” Lawal said.

He further noted that, to date, the Royal Family and community members have been solely responsible for efforts to ensure the monarch’s safe return. “We therefore humbly and passionately appeal to the Kwara State Government to come to our aid. The community alone cannot shoulder this burden, and we desperately need the intervention, support, and strategic involvement of the State Government to complement ongoing efforts,” he added.

Lawal urged relevant security agencies to intensify efforts, provide timely updates, and take decisive action to secure the release of Alhaji Salami.

“The Royal Family and the entire Bayagan-Ile community remain hopeful that with swift intervention and coordinated action, this painful situation will be urgently resolved,” the statement concluded.