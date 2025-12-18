Kwara Assembly suspends lawmaker for contempt, breach of privilege

Kwara House of Assembly

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara State House of Assembly has suspended Hon. Saba Gideon, member representing Edu State Constituency.

The legislator was suspended immediately for three months at Thursday’s plenary after he was found to have recorded a closed‑door meeting and shared the audio with an unauthorised person.

According to debates on the matter during the plenary, Gideon confessed to committing the alleged offence.

The motion, moved without notice by the leader of the House, Abdulkadir Magaji, cited Order 4, Rule 14 of the House’s privileges rules and Section 14(2) of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act 2017.

Members who contributed to the debate include Ganiyu Salaudeen, representing Omupo State Constituency, Musa Kareem of Patigi State Constituency, Owolabi Rasaq of Shaare Oke Ode Constituency, Abdullahi Danbaba of Kaiama/Kemanji//Wajibe Constituency and Oniboki Yunusa of Afon Constituency.

In the resolution, the House said the unauthorised recording “is capable of bringing the legislative institution to disrepute” and that Gideon’s actions amount to contempt and a breach of privilege.

He has been ordered to write a formal apology to the House within the suspension period.

Efforts by Vanguard to get the suspended lawmaker’s reaction proved abortive as he did not answer several calls to his telephone line.