KWAM 1 withdraws suit challenging Awujale succession

Kwam1

ABEOKUTA— FUJI singer, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, has withdrawn his suit challenging the ongoing selection process of the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

The singer filed a notice of discontinuance at an Ogun High Court sitting in Ijebu-Ode judicial division, bringing an end to his legal action seeking to halt the installation of a new Awujale.

KWAM 1 had, on December 16, approached the Ogun state high court to request an injunction stopping all processes leading to the nomination and installation of a new monarch.

The suit named several government officials and traditional authorities as respondents, including the Ogun state governor, the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, and the attorney general and commissioner for justice.

However, in a notice dated Monday, December 22, and filed on his behalf by a legal team led by Wahab Shittu, KWAM 1 formally discontinued the suit.

Take notice that the Claimant/Applicant herein wholly discontinues the above suit against the Defendant/Respondent pursuant to Order 23 of the High Court of Ogun State (Civil Procedure) Rules 2024 and under the inherent jurisdiction of this Court,” the notice reads.

Explaining the decision, the singer said the suit was filed following correspondences from the second respondent dated December 2, 2025, which have since been withdrawn.

“The Applicant respectfully prays that the Court record the discontinuance of this suit and make such orders as it deems fit,” the notice added.

The withdrawal effectively ends KWAM 1’s controversial bid to stop the succession process for the Awujale throne in Ijebu-Ode.