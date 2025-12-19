Kogi to domesticate 2025 tax act

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has announced plans to domesticate the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, with implementation scheduled to commence in the state on January 1, 2026.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo disclosed this on Wednesday in Lokoja at the opening of a stakeholders’ meeting themed “Understanding Nigeria’s Tax Act 2025.”

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Tax, Mr. Rahman Ichanyi, said the domestication of the new tax law aligns with the state’s commitment to good governance, fiscal discipline and sustainable economic development.

He commended the management and staff of the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) for their professionalism, dedication and proactive engagement with stakeholders, noting that the sensitisation exercise demonstrated the government’s resolve to ensure clarity, transparency and inclusiveness in the implementation of the new tax framework.

According to the governor, the 2025 Tax Act is distinguished by its simplicity, clarity and taxpayer-friendly provisions.

“It harmonises tax obligations, eliminates multiple taxation and provides clear guidelines that make compliance easier for taxpayers. The law also embraces technology-driven processes that enhance efficiency, reduce human interference and promote accountability,” he said.

He added that the domesticated tax law would offer significant benefits to taxpayers by lowering compliance costs, promoting fairness and equity, and creating a more predictable and business-friendly tax environment.

“Ultimately, it strengthens trust between the government and taxpayers and ensures that revenues generated translate into improved public services and infrastructural development across the state,” Ododo stated.

The governor urged ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), as well as other stakeholders, to support the effective implementation of the 2025 Tax Act in Kogi State and to serve as ambassadors of tax compliance within their respective institutions.

“Together, we can build a robust and sustainable revenue system that will drive inclusive growth and development for Kogi State,” he added.