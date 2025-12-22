Kogi govt, FRSC, Military, others battle Lokoja-Abuja gridlock

A screengrab from a video of the Kogi gridlock.

The Kogi Government, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and other security agencies, including the military are battling to ease the huge gridlock that engulfed the Lokoja-Abuja Road since Friday evening.

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Officials of government, FRSC, military, and police manned the road from the Murtala Mohammed Bridge through Koton Karfa to Ozi community near Gegu, controlling traffic to loose the gridlock.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Kogi, Mr Tenimu Etuku said more strategies were being deployed to overcome the gridlock and ease the plight of travellers.

“We have pulled out four fallen articulated vehicles from the road yet the traffic persisted due to impatience by motorists. They hardly listen or wait for clearance of a route.

“The drivers are the problem. Truck drivers can deliberately block the highway on the slightest provocation, not minding the consequences, particularly on travellers and other motorists.

“We had two of such incidences on Sunday, even after we opened the gridlock on Saturday night. We are trying our best to ease the built up traffic, ” he said.

Retired Commodore Jerry Omodara, Kogi State Security Adviser, described the situation as “very unfortunate” and “uncalled for” at such a critical festive season.

Omodara said that critical sections of the road requiring immediate attention had been identified and taken care of to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

He said the state is collaborating with the FRSC, military, police and others to ensure safe and seamless travel for commuters during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Some travellers spent hours, even the night on the Lokoja-Abuja-Lokoja highway before continuing their journeys to either the Southern or Northern parts of the country.

“The gridlocks were also caused by ongoing road constructions across the state.

“There had been repeated assurances by the Federal Ministry of Works that traffic will not be an obstacle to intending road users, yet the situation had worsened.”

He, however, assured travellers of freeing the highway and other roads in Kogi by Monday, to ensure smooth movement.

“We are trusting God to help us restore normal traffic flow along the expressway this Monday.”

Vanguard News