Kizz Daniel gears up for brother’s lounge grand opening

By Juliet Ebirim

Mofoluwato Anidugbe Uthman, popularly known as Uthy Grind has introduced a new addition to Lekki’s social scene with the soft opening of UNDA Lounge in Lekki Phase 1.

The intimate gathering brought together close friends and family, who were the first to experience the Caribbean-inspired lounge set along the waterfront. The space, designed with a relaxed tropical feel, marks Anidugbe’s first step into hospitality.

Speaking at the event, Anidugbe who is brother to music superstar, Kizz Daniel, described UNDA as a project shaped by years of working in entertainment and a longstanding interest in creating social spaces. He noted that UNDA was conceived as a blend of both worlds, offering a setting that transitions easily between food, music and art.

The space which will host cultural activities including live music sessions, listening parties and themed performances, features an in-house art gallery and a sea-food focused menu, which according to Anidugbe, ties back to the name UNDA, reflecting the idea of life under water.

The official launch is scheduled for December 17, with several performers expected to appear, including Kizz Daniel.