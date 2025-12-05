Keyamo presents in-flight service award to XEJet at airshow

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian airline XEJet has said its recognition for the Best In-Flight Service Award is a validation of its efforts to elevate the standard of domestic air travel.

The airline stated this after being honoured with the award at the just-concluded Nigeria International Airshow in Abuja.

The award, presented by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, recognises the airline’s exceptional commitment to premium inflight hospitality and service innovation.

Speaking after receiving the award, the Chief Executive Officer of XEJet, Emmanuel Iza, said: “This award is a true honour for us at XEJet. It reflects our commitment to filling a critical gap in air travel, because in-flight service remains the very crux of the passenger experience.”

He added that the award serves as further motivation for the airline to strengthen its service philosophy, noting that XEJet would continue to invest in rigorous training, elevated cabin standards and continuous feedback systems that enhance comfort and ensure consistency across all customer touchpoints.

He said: “With this recognition, we are even more inspired to keep improving and keep raising the bar. Our goal remains simple: to deliver an in-flight experience that reflects reliability, professionalism, and true Nigerian hospitality.

“Our crew is courteous, well-trained, and safety-oriented, and they carry the XEJet values with pride on every flight.”