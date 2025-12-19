Kano, Port Harcourt airports secure full NCAA certification

Festus Keyamo

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has granted full certification to Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, and Obafemi Awolowo International Airport, Port Harcourt.

Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, said the certification of both airports reinforces confidence among airlines, assures passengers of FAAN’s commitment to world-class safety standards and enhances Nigeria’s standing within the global aviation community.

Speaking at the official ceremony, Kuku acknowledged the NCAA’s observations regarding outstanding items in the corrective action plan and assured that a team has been activated to address them with urgency and precision.

Her words: “I express our deepest gratitude to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, under the esteemed leadership of the Director General, for this landmark event, the formal issuance of Aerodrome Certificates for Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, and Obafemi Awolowo International Airport, Port Harcourt.

“This ceremony is not merely a procedural formality; it is a powerful testament to resilience, dedication, and a shared commitment to the highest standards of aviation safety in Nigeria. Today, we celebrate a monumental feat, but I wish to highlight that the true success story here is exemplary interagency cooperation. The journey to this certification was rigorous, defined by a series of meticulous inspections, constructive dialogue, and the diligent exchange of Corrective Action Notices and Plans.

“The NCAA, in its vital role as our regulator, was not just an overseer but a crucial partner in ensuring our strict compliance with standard and recommended practices. Your team provided clear guidance, rigorous scrutiny, and invaluable technical counsel throughout the entire process. Conversely, our FAAN teams in Kano and Port Harcourt, supported by our headquarters, demonstrated an unwavering commitment to meeting and exceeding these stringent requirements.

“This synergistic partnership, where the regulator guides and the operator implements, is the very model of how we can collectively elevate Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure. Today’s certificates are, therefore, a shared trophy, earned through a collaborative spirit that puts national interest and safety above all else.

“We receive these certificates with humility and a clear understanding of the responsibility they confer. We acknowledge the Authority’s note regarding the outstanding items in the corrective action plan. Let me assure the NCAA of our strict adherence to this corrective action plan.

“We have already activated dedicated teams and processes to address them with urgency and precision. We view this not as a footnote, but as the next critical phase in our commitment to continuous improvement. Our goal is absolute compliance, and we will not rest until every single item is conclusively resolved.

“The certification of these two major international gateways is a strategic pillar of growth in Nigeria’s aviation sector. It reinforces confidence for airlines, assures passengers of our commitment to world-class safety, and enhances Nigeria’s standing within the global aviation community. It is a clear signal that our airports are operated with integrity, professionalism, and in strict adherence to international benchmarks.”

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