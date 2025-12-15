Kano cleric brutally slaughtered; suspected assailant lynched by mob – Police

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the brutal killing of a cleric, Ladan Malam Zubairu, at Yusuf Garko Mosque in Maraba Quarters, Kano metropolis, by an unknown assailant.

Following the attack, an enraged mob pursued the suspect, lynched him, and set him ablaze, according to the police.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna, said the assailant slit the cleric’s throat, which was later recovered from the suspect’s possession by police personnel.

“According to eyewitness accounts, the suspect was immediately pursued by an angry mob, lynched, and his residence set ablaze, causing property destruction. Normalcy has since been restored in the area, with security personnel deployed to maintain law and order,” CSP Haruna stated.

Both the cleric and the assailant’s bodies have been taken to Mohammed Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, Kano, for autopsy.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, has directed a thorough investigation into the incident to bring all responsible parties to justice.

The police have appealed to the public to remain calm, cooperate with authorities, and provide any information that could aid the investigation, assuring that all tips will be treated confidentially.

This incident has sparked tension in the area but authorities say measures are in place to prevent further unrest.