Kaduna Budget: Why N100m was allocated to each ward – Commissioner

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

Governor Uba Sani’s decision to earmark N100 million for each of the 255 wards in Kaduna State in the 2026 budget, is the first in history and it is in line with his grassroots development drive.

The Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Hon Mukhtar Ahmed Morovia, made this clarification during a post-budget press briefing, after the 2026 Appropriation Bill was signed into law.

It will be recalled that Governor Uba Sani signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law on Monday, with Education taking the largest share of 25% of the N985.9 billion budget of Kaduna State.

He disclosed that ₦698.9 billion, representing 70.9 percent of the budget, has been devoted to capital expenditure, targeting infrastructure development, economic expansion, and improved service delivery.

The Governor also said that ‘’recurrent expenditure stands at ₦287 billion, or 29.1 percent, ensuring that essential government services continue to function efficiently and responsibly.’’

Speaking during the budget breakdown, the Commissioner of Planning and Budget, noted that the N100 million which was earmarked for the 255 wards is part of the Governor’s commitment to inclusive development and improving the lives of citizens at the local level.

The Commissioner stated that the funds will be disbursed transparently, adding that communities will decide what they want, through the various Ward Development Committees.

According to the Commissioner, the N100 million devoted to projects in the Health Education, Agriculture and Social Sectors, to be implemented by relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

He emphasized that Governor Uba Sani, who is a strong advocate for inclusivity, recognizes how crucial grassroots development is for the overall progress of the state.

According to him, the Governor is committed to ensuring even development, where no community is left behind, adding that the allocation is intended to prioritize grassroots development and community empowerment.

Responding to a question, the Commissioner of Business Innovation and Technology, Mrs Patience Fakai, disclosed that the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development is now fully operational.

According to the Commissioner, the underscores Governor Uba Sani’s determination to scale up Human Capital in Kaduna State.

‘’Student enrolment has been complemented and training under both Kaduna State–supported programmes and the Federal Government’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) framework has begun.

‘’The Institute has the capacity to train up to 32,000 students annually across 14 trade areas, positioning it as a key driver of skills development, employability, and workforce readiness within the State,’’ she added.

Justifying why the Education sector got the lion’s share of the 2026 budget, the Commissioner of Education, Prof Abubakar Sani Sambo said that the allocation is in line with UNESCO’s directive.

‘’The basis for giving the Education sector about ¼ of the budget is because, His Excellency, Governor Uba Sani places priority on education,’’ the Commissioner added.

‘’This priority is in line with UNESCO’s declaration to developing nations to devote about ¼ of the their budgets to education because the UN has estimated that this allocation will be sufficient to uplift education to the desirable level, for them to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),’’ he added.

Members of the State Executive Council that were at the briefing include, the Commissioner of Information and Culture, Alhaji Ahmed Maiyaki; Commissioner of Education, Prof Abubakar Sani Sambo; his counterpart at the Agriculture Finance, Alhaji Ibrahim T Muhammad and Commissioner of Agriculture Murtala Dabo.

Commissioner of Environment and Natural Resources, Alhaji Abubakar Buba; Mrs Patience Fakai, Commissioner of Business Innovation and Technology as well as Barde Yunana Markus, Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs and Hajiya Rabi Salisu, Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development were also at the briefing.