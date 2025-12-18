K1 drags Gov Abiodun, five others to court over Awujale stool

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Fuji music icon, Otunba Wasiu Ayinde Adesanya, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate (KWAM1), has approached an Ogun State High Court, sitting in Ijebu-Ode, seeking an order of interim injunction to restrain Governor Dapo Abiodun and five others from taking further steps in the process of installing a new Awujale of Ijebuland.

Joined as respondents in the suit are the Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Secretary of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, the Chairman of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council, and the Chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

Recall that the Fuji musician has indicated interest in occupying the vacant Awujale stool, claiming to belong to the Jadiara Royal House within the larger Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

However, the claim was rejected by the family, which maintained that the Olori Omoba of Ijebuland has no ancestral link with the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

In a motion ex parte filed before High Court 2 in Suit No: HC3/238/2025, Ayinde said the application was brought pursuant to Order 38 Rule 4 and Order 39 Rule 1 of the Ogun State High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2024; Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended); and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

Dated December 16, the application urged the court to restrain the respondents from taking any further action in the selection process for the Awujale stool, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

The applicant argued that the interim injunction was necessary to protect his interest and preserve the subject matter of the suit from being tampered with or dissipated by the respondents.

As of the time of filing this report, no date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.