Panic in Kebbi as explosion hits Bagudo General Hospital

Residents of Bagudo, Kebbi State, were thrown into fear early Tuesday after an explosion occurred at the General Hospital in the area.

The Kebbi State Police Command confirmed the incident but said no life was lost.

The blast, which was said to have happened in the early hours of the day, prompted an immediate security response. According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, operatives swiftly took control of the area to forestall any further danger.

In a statement, Usman assured the public that the situation was under control, noting that security agencies acted promptly following the incident.

A joint team of police officers, soldiers and vigilante operatives, he said, cordoned off the hospital premises, while experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal–Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear unit were deployed to examine the scene.

He explained that although one of the buildings within the hospital’s staff quarters sustained damage, all occupants had evacuated before the explosion, resulting in no casualties.

The police spokesman added that the Commissioner of Police had ordered the deployment of additional tactical units to the area to ensure continued peace and to reassure residents.

Usman said investigations had commenced to ascertain the cause of the explosion, adding that the command would provide updates as progress is made.

He also appealed to members of the public to remain calm and keep away from the hospital surroundings to allow security operatives carry out their investigation without hindrance.