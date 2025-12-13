Oyebamiji emerges APC Osun governorship candidate

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The immediate past Chairman of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for next year’s governorship election in Osun State.

Oyebamiji emerged after he was affirmed by the 1,660 delegates, having been nominated by one of the aspirants, Mr Kunle Adegoke, SAN, and seconded by another aspirant, Senator Babajide Omoworare.

Thereafter, the Chairman of the primary election committee, Governor Monday Okpebholo, asked for a voice vote, and all the delegates affirmed his candidacy.

“By the power conferred on me as Chairman of the primary committee, I hereby declare Bola Oyebamiji, AMBO, as the candidate of our party,” he added.

Details later…