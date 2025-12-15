Just In: Osun JUSUN suspends strike after DSS mediation

Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following a mediation meeting on the instance of the Department of State Security, DSS, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, in Osun State has suspended its industrial action.

The union had, in a statement issued by its chairman, Idris Adeniran, ordered members to embark on strike on September 18, 2025, over the failure of leadership of the judiciary to meet members’ welfare demands.

However, the union, after review of the meeting on the instance of DSS Director in the State on December 10, which had in attendance the State Chief Judge Oyebola Adepele-Ojo, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, JUSUN representatives and leaders of organised Labour in the state, the union decided to suspend its three-month-old strike.

The statement signed by Adeniran on Monday reads in part, “As a result of the progress made so far in resolving the industrial dispute between members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the management in Osun State Judiciary, the National Secretariat, led by our esteemed National President, Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu, mni, has granted us the approval to suspend the ongoing industrial action.

“This decision was taken to allow for the conclusion of all pending matters, and it has been unanimously agreed upon by JUSUN members in the State at the Congress held at the High Courts premises today, 15/12/2025.

“In light of this development, I, Comrade Idris Adedayo Adeniran, JUSUN Chairman, Osun State, hereby declare that the strike action embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Osun State Branch, since September 19, 2025, is suspended forthwith.

“The suspension will take effect from December 16, 2025, to enable members appear before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the 2024 promotion exercise and to allow the management of the 3 sections of Osun State Judiciary to officially submit the list of 2025 promotions which will be attended to on Wednesday 17th December, 2025.

“Furthermore, this suspension will be temporary to enable the management to organize and clear the backlog of work in all the Courts in Osun State Judiciary. We urge the management to collaborate with the Heads of Stations of High Courts, Magistrates’ Courts, District Customary Courts, and Customary Courts to ensure a smooth resumption of duties after the Christmas break.”