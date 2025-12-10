Osun 2026: Adeleke emerges Accord Party governorship candidate

Governor Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Accord Party for next year’s governorship election.

Vanguard had reported how no fewer than 150 delegates of the Accord Party are set to pick the party’s governorship candidate as its leadership cleared Governor Ademola Adeleke as the sole candidate.

Adeleke joined the party on Tuesday evening after leaving the Peoples Democratic Party, citing crisis as the ground for his resignation.

At the time of filing this report, 150 delegates, five from each local government council area of the state, are seated at the venue waiting to commence the exercise.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the chairman of Accord Screening Committee, Elder Ibe Thankgod, on Wednesday morning disclosed that the governor has been cleared as the sole candidate of the party.

Thankgod, who is also the party’s national organising secretary, said the governor has fulfilled all the requisite requirements for nomination and participation at the primary.

The committee chairman then presented a certificate of clearance to the governor, hailing him as a worthy gubernatorial aspirant of the party.

Responding, Governor Adeleke expressed appreciation to the screening committee and the entire party leadership, noting his preparedness to lead the party to victory in 2026.

“I am ready for the primary and I am ready for the general elections. We are winning by God’s grace,” the governor was quoted as saying.