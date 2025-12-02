Just in: OAU pro-chancellor Oyeweso dies at 64

Oyeweso

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Chairman of the Council and Pro-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State, Prof Abdulgafar Oyeweso has died.

It was gathered that the professor of history died at a hospital after undergoing a successful surgery.

In a statement issued by Olawale Oyeweso on behalf of the family, the professor died Tuesday morning.

The statement reads, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father and brother, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Professor Abdulgafar Siyan Oyeweso who departed this life on Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025 at the age of 64 after a brief illness.

“Abdulgafar Siyan Oyeweso, a renowned Professor of history, educator and mentor who touched the lives of countless students and colleagues, political associates among others.

“The departed scholar was survived by wife, children and family members. His remains will be buried in his country home, Ede, by 4pm today after solat Ashri.”