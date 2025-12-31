Just in: Nigeria’s oil output drops 5.9% to 1.599m bpd

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

Nigeria’s oil output dropped year-on-year (YoY) to 1.599 million barrels per day (bpd), including condensate, in November 2025 from 1.698 million bpd in the corresponding period of 2024, indicating a decrease of 5.9 percent.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) disclosed this in its December 2025 Crude Oil and Condensate Production report.

However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the nation’s oil output, including condensate, dropped to 1.599 million bpd in November 2025 from 1.698 million bpd in October 2025.

According to the report, “Lowest and Peak Combined crude oil and condensate production in November were 1.54 million bopd and 1.79 million bopd respectively.

“The average crude oil production of November was 96% of OPEC quota (1.5 mbpd). Daily average production in November was 1,599,054 barrels per day, comprising both crude oil (1,436,005 bopd) and condensate (163,049 bopd).”

Detail later.