Just In: APC mourns as ex-Lagos deputy gov Orelope-Adefulire loses only son

Orelope-Adefulire

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of the only son of the former State Deputy Governor, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.

The deceased, a medical doctor, Oluwafemi Olawale Adefulire, reportedly died early on Wednesday, after undergoing an undisclosed surgery in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, UAE.

A family source, who confirmed the sad news to Vanguard, said the deceased, based in the United Kingdom, is survived by his wife and children.

The incident has obviously unsettled the political circle across the states and family members.

In a condolence message on Thursday by Lagos APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, the party expressed shock over the sudden loss of the son of a respected leader of the party in Alimosho area and the state in general.

When contacted, Oladejo stated: “It’s sadly true. The kind of incident most dreadful for parents. APC is devastated.

“Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire is an exceptionally good person. The entire party structure has been thrown into mourning over this humongous tragedy. May his precious soul rest in peace.”

The bereaved mother, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, is a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, having served as Lagos State Deputy Governor from 2011 to 2015 during former Governor Babatunde Fashola’s administration.

She is the current Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a position she was reappointed to in September 2023 after previously holding it under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Orelope-Adefulire, a princess, is a 65-year-old administrator and social worker who hails from a royal family, has had a distinguished career in public service spanning over two decades, including serving as Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation from 2003 to 2011.

She remains an influential grassroots politician and the APC Political Apex Leader of Alimosho Federal Constituency, as well as a prominent member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, the highest decision-making organ of Lagos APC.

As at press time, further information and details about burial arrangements were yet to be released by the bereaved family.

Details later…