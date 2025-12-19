Jurisdiction row stalls Alaba Market eviction case

Proceedings at the Ajegunle District Magistrate’s Court has been stalled following a jurisdictional objection over the enforcement of an eviction judgment on shops at Alaba International Market, Ojo.

The President of the Association for the Protection and Defence of Human Rights, Mr. Eric Igweokolo, told the court that the eviction allegedly carried out on shops H9 and H9A belonging to Mr. Eke Chukwu and Mrs. Jane Ezeiffeoma was improper, arguing that the properties were not the subject matter of the magistrate’s court judgment.

Igweokolo also informed the court that the dispute was already pending before the High Court of Lagos State, Badagry Division, and contended that the magistrate’s court lacked jurisdiction to entertain or enforce any action connected to the matter.

According to Igweokolo, records before the magistrate’s court showed that the original suit related to a building or warehouse located at No. 116 Ojo Igbede Road, Ojo, Lagos State. He said the suit was undefended and that judgment was entered on September 9, 2024, granting possession of the premises to the claimant.

He told the court that despite the terms of the judgment, enforcement officers on December 13, 2024, allegedly executed the order on shops H9 and H9A at Alaba International Market.

Responding, Magistrate R. L. Ayilara, maintained that the court had not acted outside its jurisdiction. The court subsequently adjourned the matter to February 4, 2026, to enable parties file counter-affidavits, further affidavits and written addresses.