Judges task lawyers to secure Nigeria’s legal future

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Senior Judges in the country have advised lawyers to uphold judicial ethics, professionalism and integrity while embracing technology to secure the future of legal practice in Nigeria.

The judges made the call on Saturday at the maiden symposium of the Nureini Jimoh (SAN) Chambers, in Kano

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the symposium was organised as part of the activities to celebrate the chamber’s new building.

The symposium was themed: “The Future of Legal Practice in Nigeria. Trends, Challenges and Opportunities.”

Justice Abdu Aboki, JSC (Rtd), who chaired the occasion, described the gathering as timely, noting that the legal profession stood at a critical point between tradition and innovation.

Aboki called for closer collaboration between the bench and the bar, describing the duo as “indivisible and inseparable partners” in the administration of justice.

The justice emeritus commended the presence of serving and retired justices, senior advocates and judicial officers at the symposium

He buttressed that their participation reflected a strong commitment to mentorship, ethical grounding and the development of the next generation of lawyers.

In his presentation, Justice Tijjani Abubakar of the Supreme Court said that digital transformation had become a defining feature of modern legal practice.

Abubakar cited the adoption of e-filing, electronic court lists, virtual hearings and e-service as a path towards leveraging technology, stressing that lawyers must therefore embrace technological competence for ethical and professional requirements.

According to him, digitisation is no longer optional, warning that the Nigerian Bar must adapt to it to avoid stagnation.

He also highlighted the trend of Artificial Intelligence in legal research, drafting and analytics, adding that courts and counsel must prepare for AI-generated evidence and automated decision-support tools.

Abubakar, however, cautioned that technology should not replace human judgment, urging the profession to set clear ethical boundaries for the use of AI.

He further identified the expansion of cross-border legal services, driven by international trade and digital transactions, as a major trend, saying that Nigerian lawyers must align with global best practices.

The justice noted the growth of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, including arbitration, mediation and online dispute resolution, describing ADR literacy as essential for lawyers’ continued relevance.

On challenges, Abubakar expressed concern over ethical decline in the profession, frowned at unprofessional conduct, unethical client solicitation and delays in the administration of justice.

He said professionalism must never be treated as optional, warning that integrity remained the foundation of public confidence in the justice system.

Also speaking, Justice Habeeb Abiru of the Supreme Court, said the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the urgent need for innovation in legal practice and the justice delivery system.

Abiru noted that unethical practices had continuously undermined public confidence, stressing that “once trust is eroded, the entire profession is at risk.”

He called for a comprehensive review of legal education, while expressing concern over the annual production of large numbers of lawyers in an economy struggling to absorb them.

According to him, weaknesses in legal education, language skills and professional training had contributed to ethical challenges in the profession.

Abiru also identified emerging opportunities in areas such as data protection, sports law and technology-driven legal services, urging lawyers to adapt to changing business models and diversify their practice.

Justice Olasumbo Goodluck of the Court of Appeal underscored the need for adherence to ethical standards to strengthen the justice system.

The convener, Mr Nureini Jimoh, SAN, pledged continued support for initiatives aimed at strengthening ethics, professionalism and sustainable growth in the legal profession.

Jimoh pledged that the symposium would be held annually, adding that a quarterly lecture series would also be organised as part of efforts to give back to society and promote discussions on issues affecting legal practice and ways to improve it.

Vanguard News