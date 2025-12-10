“Jonah Must Go”: Adeboye urges worshippers to expel spiritual hindrances

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

By Olayinka Latona

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has urged worshippers to identify and remove negative spiritual and personal influences he described as “Jonahs” from their lives in order to experience divine progress.

Adeboye spoke on Day Two of the ongoing 2025 Holy Ghost Congress, with the theme “The God of All Flesh,” where he charged thousands of congregants to confront the causes of stagnation, setbacks and what he called “divine resistance” in their lives.

Preaching from the Book of Jonah, Chapter 1, the cleric declared that many people were facing unexplained problems because they were harbouring destructive habits, attitudes and relationships that needed to be “thrown overboard.”

“The God of all flesh wants to talk to someone tonight. There is a stranger in the boat of that person’s life. Jonah must get out,” he said.

Adeboye explained that his message, titled “Jonah Must Go,” was specifically directed at individuals whose progress had suddenly stalled, those becoming a burden to others and those overwhelmed by challenges.

“Take a look at yourself and ask: Why am I facing divine resistance? Why is the wind blowing against me? What is my Jonah?” he asked.

He identified unbelief, doubt, fear, dishonesty, immoral thoughts, complacency and wrong associations as some of the “Jonahs” believers must consciously remove from their lives with God’s help.

He also warned against tolerating “white lies” and unethical business practices, stressing that such acts could derail destiny.

Adeboye urged believers to reject fear of death, attacks or kidnapping, and to overcome every form of doubt in God’s promises.

He further called on Christians to abandon friendships and habits that weaken their spiritual lives, emphasizing the importance of personal Bible study and evangelism.

“Anything that can truncate your destiny — friendships that are not leading you closer to God — must go,” he said.

The cleric stressed the urgency of his message, warning that believers must act quickly.

“You have to do something about these before they do something about you. You must get rid of sin before it gets rid of you,” he said, adding that divine help was needed to overcome such challenges.

The session ended in intense prayers as worshippers responded to the call to identify and cast out their personal “Jonahs” in a bid to realign themselves with God’s purpose.

The 2025 RCCG Holy Ghost Congress continues under the theme “The God of All Flesh.”