Ivory Coast ready to defend AFCON title – Kessie

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Ivory Coast captain, Franck Kessie, has affirmed the readiness of his nation in the quest to defend their Africa Cup of Nations title.

Speaking to CAFonline ahead of their opening match with Mozambique on Wednesday evening, Kessie said the defending champions are working towards achieving their goal and are not under any pressure and will need to perform optimally in Morocco.

‎“That’s normal. We are a team everyone wants to beat, and that inevitably brings extra pressure. But we took that into account from the start of our preparation. We know what it represents, and we have worked to be ready to handle that responsibility,” Kessie told the press.

The Al-Ahli midfielder further explained that the team’s approach has been centred on overall readiness rather than focusing only on matchday tactics.

‎“We worked on every aspect – technically, mentally and physically. The goal was to be ready not only on the pitch but also off it. In a competition like AFCON, mental management and team cohesion are just as important as tactical work, he added.”

Whilst expressing calm, determination and confidence going into the game against Mozambique, ‎Kessié assured supporters that the group is ready to give everything from the start as they begin their quest to retain the continental crown in Morocco.