Is decentralized finance on a track to redefine our impression of banking? 

By Moses Aje

The very creation of cryptocurrency has changed the way we perceive finance in its core. For the first time in forever, transactions could be made truly independent, yet secure and unreplicable. And since that moment, it was only a matter of time until crypto would try to mimic available features from traditional banking. Since the “cold storage” crypto wallets are fighting for their niche in the market, the manufacturing companies (such as Ledger and Trezor) are becoming a global competitor to regular ways of paying and keeping money. Yet another, most recent development in this trend, is the in-app upgrade from Swiss hardware wallet maker Tangem called “Yield Mode.” The feature lets their users earn passive yield on their cryptocurrency (idle stablecoins) by integrating with the decentralized lending platform Aave. In plain terms, the wallet that once simply stored crypto offline can now also pay you interest on those assets, much like a bank account would, but through DeFi. It’s an ambitious attempt to make earning on crypto as easy as checking a banking app, and it comes with both intriguing benefits and important considerations.

For years, hardware wallets like Tangem or Ledger were used solely for storing digital assets offline. Well, apparently not anymore. Activation of a Yield Mode deploys a Tangem smart contract and supplies selected assets (USDT, USDC and other stablecoins) into Aave’s liquidity pools. From then on, any time new funds in those supported tokens are added to the wallet, the system automatically deposits them into Aave to start generating yield. There’s no involvement with external DeFi websites repeating steps – all transactions are handled automatically. And importantly, assets do not become locked away or inaccessible. An open liquidity design from Aave allows depositors to withdraw at any time, and Tangem preserves this flexibility for its users. You can still send, spend, or swap your tokens on a moment’s notice, even while they’re earning interest in the background. The yield accumulates continuously and is added to your balance in real time. The experience is meant to feel “seamless”, closer to a modern banking app rather than a DeFi dashboard.

Aave is one of the largest and most “battle-tested” lending protocols in decentralized finance. Founded in 2017, Aave manages tens of billions of dollars in deposits and has a reputation for security and transparency. Now, Tangem offers yield on crypto holdings in a non-custodial way, where users aren’t handing their assets to Tangem or any single institution, but rather to Aave’s open-source smart contracts. Tangem acts as a bridge, supplying an audited smart contract that connects between the wallet and Aave’s pools. This contract handles approvals, deposits, interest calculations, and withdrawals on behalf of the user, all while the private keys never leave the hardware wallet chip. Reportedly, the source code from Aave is publicly auditable for those with the knowledge to do it, and the backend monitoring from Tangem even has the ability to trigger emergency withdrawals back to the user’s wallet if a vulnerability or attack is detected in the Aave protocol. In a press statement, CTO Andrey Lazutkin noted that customers trust Tangem to secure their coins, “but they’ve been waiting for a way to put those assets to work.”

By connecting the wallet to the infrastructure of on-chain lending markets, Tangem is effectively reminiscing a banking function within decentralized finance. In its documentation, Tangem contrasts the features of Yield Mode with a typical bank savings account: users keep custody of funds instead of trusting a bank, they have global 24/7 access instead of being tied to bank hours, and the process is fully transparent on-chain. But perhaps the biggest attention draws the difference in rates. Variable lending yields on stablecoins can often range from around 3% up to 10% APY, depending on demand, whereas traditional banks offer well under 2% on deposits on average. In essence, DeFi protocols (like Aave) transform the interest spread that banks usually keep for themselves into a return for the depositor. Tangem is trying to package that opportunity in a way a mainstream user could appreciate – as if your dollars (in the form of stablecoins) are sitting in a high-yield account, however on a blockchain.

That said, the “interest” earned through yield integration does not function in the same way as bank interest rate. Aave’s rates fluctuate continuously, governed by an algorithm that responds to supply and demand in each lending pool. If lots of people are lending a particular stablecoin and few are borrowing, the yield for lenders may be modest; if demand to borrow is high, rates for lenders climb as an incentive. The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) shown in Tangem’s app at any moment is an estimate based on current conditions. It compounds automatically as the interest is added to the deposit. But unlike the advertised rate on a bank account, it can change daily or even hourly. In short, the crypto yield behaves more like a variable money-market rate – potentially higher than a bank’s offering, but without the promise of stability.

But without the focus on specific wallet makers and protocols, this is evidence of an industry trend. Decentralized finance is increasingly adopting features of traditional finance – in this case, offering an experience by the likes of a savings account, while skipping bank. At the same time, it demonstrates how fintech and crypto companies are striving to make DeFi more accessible, sometimes by deliberately borrowing from familiar banking concepts. Tangem’s marketing has even compared the Yield Mode user experience to that of a neobank, a term usually reserved for digital banks that operate purely online. The irony is hard to miss here: the creed of crypto has been about eliminating banks, yet here we have a crypto wallet proudly imitating some aspects of the banking experience (official apps, interest on deposits, automated services, online transactions). The upside is that it could lower the barrier for everyday users to benefit from opportunities of DeFi. If you can tap a few buttons and effectively get the kind of yield that might make your bank jealous, all while keeping custody of your money, this would be an attractive offer to just about anybody, let alone fintech enthusiasts.

However, the convergence of DeFi and traditional banking concepts also raises questions. Will users trust a crypto wallet to act like a bank? Trust is earned not just through slick features, but through resilience and reliability over time. Skeptics might point out that many “too good to be true” crypto yield schemes have come and gone, especially during the frantic bull runs. Tangem’s approach is more conservative – it’s not promising double-digit guaranteed returns or engaging in risky strategies, it’s relying on a reputable protocol in Aave – but it must still convince users that this is safe enough for their comfort level. Traditional banks, for all their low interest rates, at least offer peace of mind via regulation and insurance. DeFi’s challenge is to offer competitive financial benefits without the backstop of government guarantees.

What Tangem’s integration undeniably suggests is that self-custody of your money doesn’t have to mean forfeiting financial services. The old philosophy was simple: either hold crypto yourself for storage, or hand it to an exchange/centralized platform if you want to try to earn on it. But after some high-profile failures of centralized crypto lenders, the appetite for on-chain, user-controlled solutions has grown. The offer from Tangem and Aave integration is one such response – letting holders have their cake (self-sovereignty) and eat it too (earn a yield) within one product. It points toward a future where hardware wallets and DeFi protocols could jointly offer alternatives to bank accounts, especially for those comfortable operating outside traditional financial systems. In the long run, if such integrations prove reliable, we might see more people leaning towards storing their money in crypto for the purposes of earning interest. The flip side is that it will also force users to wrestle with new kinds of risk assessment that banks normally handle.

Our Outlook

The integration between Tangem and Aave to deliver passive crypto income yield is a noteworthy experiment in bringing DeFi into a user-friendly and familiar package. It demonstrates how far crypto products have come in mimicking the conveniences of mainstream finance. For our fintech enthusiasts, it’s a case study in how innovation often means remixing the old with the new: here we have age-old interest-bearing accounts, reimagined on a decentralized network and accessible through a piece of plastic that fits in your wallet. The tone from Tangem and Aave “trailblazing” is understandably optimistic, highlighting ease and empowerment for users. Indeed, the technology delivers something impressive: real-time yield on a self-custodied asset, with no banks or middlemen in sight.

Yet, a neutral look at this development also demands some healthy skepticism. Earning 5% on stablecoins within a hardware wallet would have sounded like science fiction a few years ago – now it’s here, but it comes with fine print. Users must trust the smart contracts and be aware of

the implicit risks; they must accept that Tangem will take a slice of the earnings; and they should remain on top of their toes, as always, in the fast-evolving world of crypto finance. In the end, Tangem Yield Mode may not entirely replace the security of a savings account or the thrill of more aggressive DeFi yield farming. But it represents an intriguing middle ground, one that shows DeFi steadily inclining toward the mainstream by adopting the best features of traditional banking, and perhaps, in time, even challenging it. The interest earned might be crypto and vague, but the appeal to see one’s money “working for you” is universal, and Tangem is surely capitalizing on this.