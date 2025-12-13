Is Anita Joseph really Nollywood ‘Most Natural Curvy Actress?

By Benjamin Njoku

Acclaimed actress and gospel minister Anita Joseph is known for flaunting her voluptuous figure on social media, often referring to herself as the “Most Natural Curvy girl in Nollywood.”

While other well endowed actresses such as Tracy Edwin, Destiny Etiko and Moyo Lawal also command attention, Joseph’s self appointed title has sparked debate among fans.

Joseph, who crowned herself with the title last year, continues to draw eyes with her striking looks and bold fashion sense. She is now shifting focus toward music, having recently released the Christian highlife Afrobeats single “Congratulations,” a track that blends personal testimony with messages of gratitude, hope and divine intervention. In addition to her entertainment pursuits, Joseph identifies herself as the CEO of her fashion empire, HourGlass Fashion World. The brand offers women’s essentials such as waist trainers, body shapers, gym belts and padded pants, aiming at boosting women’s confidence. Through her acting, music, fashion and unapologetic confidence, Anita Joseph remains a prominent and polarising figure in Nollywood.