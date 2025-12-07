IPOB urges Igbo homecoming for Christmas, assures of improved security in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged Ndị Igbo at home and in the diaspora to return to the South-East in large numbers for the Christmas festivities, assuring them that adequate security arrangements are in place across the region.

In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group said security operatives affiliated with its Eastern Security Network (ESN), alongside community volunteers, would help maintain safety throughout the festive period.

IPOB described the South-East as one of the most peaceful regions in Nigeria, insisting that security conditions have improved despite what it termed “sponsored instability” in recent years. The group alleged that attempts to portray the region as unsafe were exaggerated and aimed at discrediting its activities.

The group also dismissed reports of a recent kidnapping along the Owerri–Aba Expressway at Ngor Okpala, describing the circulating video as an old clip that had resurfaced on social media.

According to IPOB, security operations by ESN are often carried out discreetly and not publicised online. It further stated that ESN does not operate official social media accounts and warned the public against misinformation.

The organisation accused the Federal Government and some political actors of trying, unsuccessfully, to dismantle its operations, while reiterating its long-standing demand for the self-determination of the Biafra region.

IPOB encouraged Ndị Igbo and their friends to return home for the festive season and consider investing in the region, assuring them of safety and hospitality. The group concluded by wishing travellers a peaceful Christmas and safe journeys.