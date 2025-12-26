Invictus Obi not in US custody as of December 23

Obinwanne Okeke popularly known as Invictus Obi

Obinwanne Okeke, a Nigerian entrepreneur popularly known as Invictus Obi, who was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for fraud in the United States, is no longer listed as being in U.S. custody as of December 23, 2025.

Checks on the website of the United States Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) show that Okeke’s status reads: “Not in BOP Custody as of: 12/23/2025.” This development has sparked speculation that the convicted fraudster may have been released from prison.

Okeke was sentenced in February 2021 to a 10-year jail term after pleading guilty to charges related to an $11 million internet fraud scheme. Based on the original sentence, he was expected to remain in custody until September 3, 2028.

However, the circumstances surrounding his apparent release could not be independently confirmed. It remains unclear whether Okeke was granted a sentence reduction, placed on supervised release, or benefited from another form of legal reprieve. Given that he was convicted of federal offences, the likelihood of a transfer to a state prison is considered remote.

The Nigerian entrepreneur was arrested in 2019 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at Dulles International Airport while attempting to leave the United States. He was charged in connection with a sophisticated business email compromise scheme targeting Unatrac Holding Limited, the export sales office for Caterpillar heavy industrial and farm equipment.

According to investigators, the fraud scheme began in April 2018 when a Unatrac executive fell victim to a phishing email that allowed conspirators to obtain login credentials. The fraudsters then sent fraudulent wire transfer requests, supported by fake invoices, resulting in losses estimated at over $11 million.

Before his arrest and conviction, Okeke enjoyed widespread recognition as a tech entrepreneur and was once listed by Forbes magazine among the 100 Most Influential Young Africans. That reputation, however, collapsed following his prosecution and sentencing in the United States.