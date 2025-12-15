Investors gain N1.5trn as stocks sustain upward trend

By Peter Egwuatu

The Nigerian stock market sustained its upward trend last week with investors gaining over N1.5 trillion.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX closed higher last week, deepening its recovery and reversing the weakness seen in November 2025, as buy interest resurfaced across major blue-chip and mid-tier counters.

The bargain hunting in MTN led to a surge in its price by 13.0%. This is followed by Nigerian Breweries, NB, 9.9% , Dangote Sugar 11.2%, Zenith Bank 2.9% and Guinness 10.0% to significantly drive the NGX All-Share Index, ASI higher by 1.6% WoW to 149,433.25 points from 149,040.08 points the previous week.

Similarly, the NGX market capitalisation, which represents the total value of shares listed on the Exchange, increased to N95.264 trillion from N93.722 trillion the previous week.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date, MtD and Year-to-Date, YtD return settled higher at 4.1% and 45.2%, respectively.

“On market activity, trading volume declined by 33.9%, while trading value increased by 1.9% WoW. Sector performance was broadly positive, as the Insurance sector was up by 3.4%, Consumer Goods sector Index increased by 1.1%, Banking Index 0.4%, and Industrial Goods Index 0.2% ,while the Oil & Gas Index declined by 0.1%, being the sole loser for the week under review.

“In its expectations for this week, analysts at Cordros Capital stated: “We expect trading activity to remain choppy, albeit with a positive bias, in the absence of any significant catalyst to drive market sentiment”.

“Analysts at InvestData Consulting, also said: “ Heading toward this week, the broader sentiment suggests that the market is likely to sustain a mixed-to-positive pattern as investors rotate toward resilient and fundamentally strong counters. Consumer goods, telecoms, industrials and insurance names are well positioned for continued inflows, while the banking sector may remain under mild pressure due to ongoing profit-taking and caution ahead of regulatory developments.

Global macroeconomic factors, particularly ongoing volatility in crude oil prices, remain key external influences, but domestic liquidity and local institutional behaviours are expected to drive near-term direction”.