Int’l Friendly: Egypt vs Nigeria: Time, venue and how to watch

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will lock horns with Egypt in a high-profile pre-AFCON 2025 friendly as both sides continue preparations for the continental tournament set to hold in Morocco.

The encounter has already generated excitement among fans across Nigeria and the rest of Africa, with expectations of a fiercely contested match between two of the continent’s most decorated football nations.

The friendly provides an important opportunity for both technical crews to fine-tune tactical plans, assess squad balance, and integrate new faces ahead of the AFCON finals.

While there are no points at stake, the match offers valuable insight into form, fitness, and team chemistry at a crucial stage of preparation.

For Nigeria, the game presents a first real test of head coach Eric Chelle’s selections.

Attention will be on how his squad shapes up in competitive conditions, particularly with five new players pushing for places and several Europe-based stars arriving in camp off the back of strong club performances.

Match Details

Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM WAT

Venue: Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt

Why This Friendly Matters

Beyond the scoreline, the fixture allows both teams to measure readiness ahead of AFCON 2025. It also gives fans an early look at players who could play defining roles at the tournament. With Nigeria’s core players in good form across Europe and Egypt eager to reassert their dominance on the continent, the match is expected to mirror the intensity of a full tournament clash.

Chelle is expected to experiment with combinations and give opportunities to new call-ups as the competition for starting shirts intensifies.

Where to Watch

Broadcast arrangements for international friendlies are often confirmed close to kick-off. Fans are advised to monitor official channels for updates.

Online Streaming



Some friendlies may be streamed live on official digital platforms, including YouTube, with Sporty TV also expected to provide coverage.

Vanguard News