Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (rtd.), has called for the review existing security frameworks tackling the rising cases of kidnappings across the country, particularly the abduction of schoolchildren.

Musa made the remarks on Wednesday during his screening by the Senate for the position of Minister of Defence, following his nomination by President Bola Tinubu.

Describing the surge in school kidnappings as deeply troubling, he said the federal government must take a comprehensive approach to addressing the threat.

“The issue of kidnapping of students is very unfortunate, but since last year, the Safe Schools Initiative has been implemented. We need to review it critically and ensure the approach is holistic,” he told lawmakers.

The Safe Schools Initiative was launched in May 2014 following the abduction of Chibok girls.

The former CDS emphasised that empowering local communities would be central to preventing such attacks, noting that most criminal activities are rooted in local dynamics.

“Now, we must build the resilience of our communities because crime is localized. If we are able to build the capacity of the locals themselves, they will be the first responders,” he said.

Musa also pledged to investigate reports that troops withdrew from their duty posts shortly before armed men abducted 25 schoolgirls from Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State on November 17.

He further disclosed that once he assumes office, he will establish a committee to probe the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba.

The retired general assured the Senate that restoring security and rebuilding public confidence would be top priorities under his leadership.

Vanguard News