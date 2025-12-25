Insecurity: UN mourns victims of Gamboru mosque attack

By Chioma Obinna

The United Nations yesterday expressed deep sorrow over the reported loss of lives following a suspected suicide bombing at a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, Borno State.

Nigeria’s Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Mohamed Fall, in a press statement, said the attack occurred during evening prayers and left several worshippers dead, with scores injured.

“I am deeply saddened by yesterday evening’s reported loss of life in a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, in Borno State, following a suspected suicide bombing attack,” Fall said.

He described the incident as a “heinous attack” and joined Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, in condemning the violence.

“I join the Governor of Borno State in strongly condemning this heinous attack in a place of worship,” he added.

Fall, speaking on behalf of the United Nations in Nigeria, conveyed condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Borno State Government and people of the state. “On behalf of the United Nations in Nigeria, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were killed, and to the Government and people of Borno State. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he said.

He also echoed the governor’s call for heightened vigilance and stronger security measures, particularly during the festive period.

“I echo the Borno Governor’s call for increased vigilance and enhanced security measures during this festive period and beyond,” Fall stated.

The UN official noted that the incident was another grim reminder of the persistent violence in Borno State, recalling that on September 5, more than 50 civilians were killed in Darajamal, Bama Local Government Area, during an attack by suspected non-state armed group members.

According to him, other attacks this year have targeted communities and internally displaced persons’ camps, involving improvised explosive devices and suicide bombings, with farmers, fishermen, travellers and traders often bearing the brunt.

Fall reiterated his call on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and respect international law.

“I reiterate my call to parties to the conflict to protect civilians, including those gathered in places of worship, as well as their property, and to adhere to international humanitarian and human rights law,” he said.

He assured that the United Nations would continue to support government efforts to assist people affected by the conflict in the North-East.

“To complement Government efforts, the United Nations reaffirms its commitment to continue supporting people affected by the conflict in north-east Nigeria,” Fall said.