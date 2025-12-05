Insecurity: ‘Stop blaming Abuja, do your job’ – YPP slams Govs

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has taken a swipe at state governors over Nigeria’s worsening security challenges, accusing them of failing to live up to their responsibilities and leaning too heavily on the Federal Government for answers.

YPP National Chairman, Emmanuel Bishop Amakiri, made the remarks during an interaction with reporters in Abuja shortly after the party’s 24th Extra-Ordinary National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting, where party officials reviewed national issues, internal discipline, and preparations for the 2027 elections.

“It is not just about answering ‘Chief Security Officer of the state’ or whatever, with all the resources available to them. We do not need excuses. We have had excuses over the years,” Amakiri said.

He argued that while the federal tier has its own failures, the mounting security crisis cannot be resolved unless states take a more active role.

“The mistake we are making is that the national level is overburdened, and I think the states should wake up as well, so that they can complement whatever the national level is doing in terms of tackling the situation. So, I challenge the state governors to put into action what they are supposed to do,” he said.

Amakiri also pushed back against fears that insecurity could threaten the 2027 general elections. He insisted that Nigeria’s democratic momentum remains strong.

“Why won’t elections hold? We are in a democracy, and I think the overwhelming acceptance of democracy is really working in Nigeria. We do not want to be dragged back to the trenches the days when people suffered under military rule. So, there will be elections,” he said.

A significant portion of the NEC meeting focused on discipline within the party. The committee ratified the expulsion of Hon. Uzokwe Ifeanyi Peter, the federal lawmaker representing Nnewi, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo, over alleged anti-party activities backed by petitions and video evidence.

“What we want is discipline, and if you do not have such character, you have no business with the party. If I engage in any indisciplined actions, I think I should be punished, and I will subject myself to that,” Amakiri said.

The NEC also filled vacant national positions and reiterated the party’s stance on national security leadership.

It welcomed the appointment of General Christopher Musa as Minister of Defence, describing it as merit-based and consistent with YPP’s long-standing call for security roles to be handled by professionals.

The party also urged the President to replace non-performing security chiefs, including the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

On electoral reforms, Amakiri placed responsibility squarely on the National Assembly.

“Nothing can change except through those who are saddled with the responsibility of doing that, which is the National Assembly. They should put forth national interests and jettison their parochial interests, so that this country can move forward,” he said.

Looking ahead to 2027, he urged state chairmen and party leaders to begin early mobilisation, stressing that YPP intends to broaden its national reach.

“My message to them is to go back and begin what we call grassroots mobilisation, so that in 2027 the whole country will be YPP,” he said.

The meeting, held under the theme ‘United We Stand,’ ended with the NEC reaffirming its commitment to internal democracy, national stability, and a more secure and equitable Nigeria.